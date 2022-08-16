WORLD
French military: Last group of soldiers has left Mali
NICE, France — The French military says the last group of its soldiers has left Mali, nine years after they were deployed in the West African country to oust Islamic extremists from power.
A statement from the French armed forces says the last military unit present on Malian territory crossed into neighboring Niger, on Monday afternoon. With that, France’s military completed the withdrawal from Mali six months after President Emmanuel Macron announced the army pull out following tensions with the country’s ruling junta that has invited Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group to fight Islamic extremists. They have regrouped and now control large swaths of territory in Mali.
Oil barriers to rein in spread of dead fish from Oder River
BERLIN — German officials are expressing mounting anger at the slow flow of information from Poland about a polluted border river as experts race to discover what killed tens of thousands of fish and tried to rein in the spread of their carcasses. Germany’s environment minister, on Monday, demanded a transparent and full investigation into the cause for the massive fish die-off in the Oder River.
The river runs from Czechia to the border between Poland and Germany before flowing into the Baltic. Ten tons of dead fish were removed from it, last week, but German officials said the cause of the mass die-off still has not yet been determined.
NATION
Car tilts into sinkhole caused by water main break in Boston
BOSTON — A break in a 20-inch water main in Boston, early Monday, sent water rushing down a city street, formed a sinkhole that swallowed a vehicle, and flooded area basements, city officials said.
The burst pipe in the city’s South End was reported at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission. The water main is about 150 years old, but was updated, in the 1970s, the commission said.
The flood also buckled the roadway, which was closed to traffic.
“It was a significant amount of water over a short period of time,” commission spokesperon Dolores Randolph said. Service to area buildings was not affected and no one was hurt.
The vehicle, seen in television video tilting into the sinkhole, was removed later in the morning.
