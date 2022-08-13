WORLD
Protests in northern Syria slam Turkish minister’s remarks
ISTANBUL — Hundreds of Syrian opposition supporters rallied, Friday, in northwestern Syria, including outside a Turkish army post, to denounce remarks by Turkey’s foreign minister urging for a reconciliation with Syrian President Bashar Assad.
On Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters that Turkey supports a political reconciliation between Syrian opposition factions and Assad’s government — for the sake of peace.
Though this stance by Ankara is not new in principle, Cavusoglu’s remarks were interpreted by some as a betrayal of the Syrian opposition after years of Turkish support.
