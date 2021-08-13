WORLD
UK to send 600 troops to Kabul
LONDON — Britain said Thursday that it will send around 600 troops to Afghanistan to help UK nationals leave the country amid growing concerns about the security situation in the country following the rapid advance of the Taliban.
In a statement, the defense ministry said the troops will provide protection and logistical support for the relocation of British nationals where required. Around 4,000 British nationals are believed to be in Afghanistan.
The ministry said troops will also help speed up efforts to swiftly relocate Britain interpreters and other Afghan staff who worked alongside UK forces in Afghanistan, who first entered the country 20 years ago after the 9/11 attacks.
Belarusian authorities detain over 20 in new wave of arrests
KYIV, Ukraine — Belarusian authorities have detained over 20 people in the latest wave of arrests, continuing their sweeping crackdown on dissent a year after a disputed presidential election, human rights activists said Thursday.
Belarus was rocked by protests, which were fueled by the Aug. 9, 2020 re-election of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko to a sixth term in a vote that the opposition and the West rejected as a sham. Lukashenko responded to demonstrations, the largest of which drew up to 200,000 people, with massive repressions that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police.
Belarusian authorities have ramped up the clampdown in recent months, arresting scores of independent journalists, activists and all those deemed not loyal. Viasna human rights center said Thursday that more than 20 people have been detained over the past two days in six cities across the country.
NATION
Indianapolis officer among three hurt in shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man holding five people hostage in an Indianapolis apartment shot and wounded three people, including a police officer, before turning the gun on himself, authorities said Thursday.
Police identified the suspect in the shooting Wednesday evening on the city’s northeast side as 32-year-old Donald Williams.
Officers were called to the apartment about 9 p.m. and tried to make contact with the people inside. As they checked outside, police said the suspect fired at officers, striking one in the leg.
The four-year police veteran was in stable condition, police said.
