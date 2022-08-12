WORLD
Pakistan frees TV executive held over an anti-army broadcast
KARACHI, Pakistan — A Pakistani court in the southern port city of Karachi, on Thursday, ordered the release of a TV news director who was arrested the previous day over an anti-army broadcast, his colleagues and lawyer said.
The release of Ammad Yousaf, a senior executive at the country’s popular private ARY Television, came a day after police raided his home and arrested him. He had been accused of broadcasting an anti-army interview with Shahbaz Gill, chief of staff at Tehreek-e-Insaf opposition party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Khan, a famous cricket player turned Islamist politician, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament, in April.
NATION
Doctor accused in kidnapping for hire plot pleads guilty
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane medical doctor accused of hiring someone on the dark web to kidnap his estranged wife pleaded guilty, Wednesday, to two counts of threats in interstate commerce as part of a plea deal.
Ronald Ilg, who has been a licensed physician in Washington state, since 2003, originally pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted kidnapping, in May 2021, KREM-TV reported.
As a result of his guilty pleas, Wednesday, charges of cyberstalking, attempted kidnapping, damage to a computer and witness tampering were dismissed.
Ilg’s estranged wife, in 2021, gave investigators text messages in which she accused him of trying to hire someone to carry out a week-long kidnapping, while he was in Mexico, court documents said.
