WORLD
Russia: Black Sea oil spill much bigger than first thought
MOSCOW — Russian prosecutors on Wednesday opened a criminal probe into an oil spill off the country’s Black Sea coast that appeared to be far bigger than initially expected and left traces of pollution along the scenic coastline.
The spill occurred over the weekend at the oil terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka near the port of Novorossiysk that belongs to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which pumps crude from Kazakhstan. The oil spilled while being pumped into the Minerva Symphony tanker, which sails under the Greek flag.
Authorities initially estimated that the spill covered only about 200 square meters (2,153 square feet), but Russian scientists said Wednesday after studying satellite images that it actually covered nearly 80 square kilometers (nearly 31 square miles).
Polish lawmakers pass bill seen as limiting media freedom
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s parliament voted Wednesday in favor of a bill that would force Discovery Inc., the US owner of Poland’s largest private television network, to sell its Polish holdings.
The bill, if it gets the Polish president’s approval, is widely viewed as a blow to media independence in Poland.
The draft legislation would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies. In practice, it only affects TVN, which includes TVN24, an all-news station that is critical of the nationalist right-wing government and has exposed wrongdoing by Polish authorities.
NATION
Man indicted on capital murder in boy’s slaying
DALLAS — A Texas man accused of kidnapping a four-year-old boy who was found dead on a Dallas street has been indicted on a capital murder charge.
Darriynn Ronnell Brown, 18, was indicted Monday by a Dallas County grand jury in the slaying of Cash Gernon, The Dallas Morning News reported. Brown also was indicted on charges of burglary and kidnapping, court records show.
A woman found Cash’s body the morning of May 15 on the street, about eight blocks from the home in the Mountain Creek area where the boy had been staying.
Cash and his brother were staying with their father and his girlfriend, Monica Sherrod. She reported Cash missing about five hours after he had been taken.
