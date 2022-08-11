WORLD
Arrests in western Mexico set off destruction in two states
MEXICO CITY — Drug cartel gunmen burned over two dozen stores and blocked streets with blazing vehicles in western Mexico in a response to a series of arrests of drug cartel figures, authorities said, Wednesday.
Images circulated on social media showed men commandeering cars and buses and setting them on fire late Tuesday in the middle of roadways. Others showed burned out convenience stores.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said, Wednesday, that soldiers had confronted criminals, including “bosses,” at a “meeting of two gangs,” Tuesday, in Jalisco state.
The president said there was a shootout, arrests and “this provoked protests of burned vehicles, not only in Jalisco, but also in Guanajuato.”
The US Consulate in Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state, issued an advisory instructing employees “to follow the advice of local authorities and to shelter in place until further notice.”
NATION
Man initially given life without parole in two murders is freed
BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana man convicted of the 1979 killing of his roommate and another friend is being released after 42 years in prison, his life sentence without possibility of parole recently commuted by a state Board.
The Louisiana Board of Pardons and Parole voted 2-1, on Monday, to release David Chenevert, who had agreed to the life sentence when he pleaded guilty, in 1981, to stabbing Michael Brown and Evelyn McIntyre. The Board’s decision came after a nearly 90-minute hearing, during which the victims’ relatives testified. Almost all of them spoke against releasing him.
Chenevert, 64, said he and his wife, whom he married while incarcerated, in 2001, plan to settle far away from his hometown of Baton Rouge.
The son of a Baton Rouge police lieutenant, Chenevert cried as Board member Sheryl Ranatza cast the deciding vote, with Pearl Wise voting in favor of his release and Bonnie Jackson opposing it, The Advocate reported.
Chenevert agreed to restrictions that include his leaving Louisiana and not returning without permission from a parole officer.
“You’ve done harm, you’ve healed yourself, and now you’re healing others,” Wise told Chenevert, who appeared at the meeting via a video conferencing web feed from the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.