WORLD
Taiwan warns that China drills show ambitions
PINGTUNG, Taiwan — Taiwan warned, Tuesday, that Chinese military drills aren’t just a rehearsal for an invasion of the self-governing island but also reflect ambitions to control large swaths of the western Pacific, as Taipei conducted its own exercises to underscore it’s ready to defend itself.
Angered by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan, China has sent military ships and planes across the midline that separates the two sides in the Taiwan Strait and launched missiles into waters surrounding the island. The drills, which began, Thursday, have disrupted flights and shipping in one of the busiest zones for global trade.
Three migrants drown entering Panama near Darien Gap
PANAMA CITY — Three migrants drowned while crossing into Panama from Colombia. The dead included a 16-year-old Venezuelan woman, and two men, one from Colombia and one from Venezuela. Panama’s National Immigration Service said, Tuesday, that the migrants were apparently carried away by the strong currents of the Rio Armila, just a few miles from the border with Colombia. The accident occurred in an area where migrant smugglers frequently allow migrants to rest before continuing their journey.
Hundreds of migrants are believed to have died in the Darien Gap, where thieves, rivers, hard climbs and wild animals are frequent.
NATION
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing
JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi grand jury has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, most likely closing the case that shocked a nation and galvanized the modern civil rights movement.
After hearing more than seven hours of testimony from investigators and witnesses, a Leflore County grand jury last week determined there was insufficient evidence to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham on charges of kidnapping and manslaughter, Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson said in a news release, Tuesday.
The decision comes despite recent revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and the 87-year-old Donham’s unpublished memoir.
The Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr., Emmett Till’s cousin and the last living witness to Till’s Aug. 28, 1955, abduction, said Tuesday’s announcement is “unfortunate, but predictable.”
