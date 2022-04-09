WORLD
Spain bans harassment of women entering abortion clinics
MADRID — Spain is awaiting the publication in coming days of a new law banning the intimidation or harassment of women entering abortion clinics. The law comes into force when it is published in the Government Gazette, possibly next week, after the Spanish Senate on Wednesday endorsed a law passed earlier by parliament. In Spain, abortions are available for free in the public health service through the 14th week of pregnancy. The legal changes mean that anyone harassing a woman going into an abortion clinic will be committing a crime that can be punished with up to one year in prison.
NATION
Trans youth fear Alabama laws
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Transgender youth and their parents say they feel attacked by a wave of Republican-sponsored legislation and policies aimed at trans youth. Bills have been introduced to ban gender-affirming care and block transgender children from using school restrooms or playing on sports teams that don’t match their sex at birth. Proponents say the measures are about protecting children and preserving the integrity of girls’ sports. Opponents argue that they target already vulnerable children for the sake of scoring political points.
Police: Teen girl killed, two wounded in Bronx shooting
NEW YORK — Three teenage children walking home from school, Friday, were shot, one fatally, when a gunman started firing during a street corner dispute in the Bronx, police said.
The shooting was the latest episode of headline-grabbing violence in New York City amid a rise in violent crime during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The girl killed in the gunfire was 16 years old, police said. Another 16-year-old girl was hit in the leg. A 17-year-old boy was wounded in the buttocks. Both are expected to survive.
Police said many details were still under investigation, but that the gunfire appeared to start after two people were gesturing at each other across an intersection. The children who were struck by bullets were walking by on the sidewalk.
“We believe that they are coming from school, that they were headed home,” Deputy Police Chief Timothy McCormack told reporters at a brief news conference.
The shooting happened at 1:40 p.m., just up the street from a Bronx high school, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether the children went to school there, or elsewhere.
