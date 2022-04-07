WORLD
Iran stabbing attack leaves one dead, two injured
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian state-run media says that an assailant has stabbed three clerics at the most revered Shiite site in Iran, killing one and injuring the other two before he was arrested. The motive for the attack remained unclear. One cleric died almost instantly after being stabbed at the Imam Reza shrine, a major pilgrimage site for Shiite Muslims in Iran’s holy northeast city of Mashhad. Two others were wounded and taken to a hospital. The attack happened, Tuesday, on the third day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan that draws Muslim worshippers to communal prayers at mosques across the country. Such violent acts at the holy shrine remain rare.
The stabbing followed a separate attack targeting clerics earlier this week. On Sunday, two Sunni clerics were shot to death in a mosque in the northern town of Gonbad Kavus. Authorities did not offer a motive for that incident, either.
NATION
Ex-sheriff gets 10 years; already has life for rapes
NEW ORLEANS — A former Louisiana sheriff has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on a federal bribery conviction. The sentence was imposed, Wednesday, on former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain and is to be served concurrently with his four life sentences on recent state convictions for raping boys. Strain pleaded guilty in federal court, last year, to using his authority as sheriff to steer profits from a $1 million work-release contract to himself and others. The plea came weeks after a state jury convicted him on eight charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.