WORLD
Brazil’s Bolsonaro testifies at police base
BRASILIA, Brazil — Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro entered the Federal Police headquarters in capital Brasilia on Wednesday to provide testimony regarding diamond jewelry gifts incorporated into the president’s personal collection. The press office of the Federal Police confirmed the far-right former president had arrived. It wasn’t immediately known whether he was answering investigators’ questions on Wednesday or exercising his right to remain silent. Federal police and prosecutors are investigating whether three sets of jewelry brought into the country from Saudi Arabia were public gifts that Bolsonaro improperly tried to prevent from being incorporated into the presidency’s public collection, or private gifts that Bolsonaro tried sneak into Brazil without paying taxes.
Brazil requires its citizens arriving by plane from abroad to declare goods worth more than $1,000 and, for any amount above that exemption, pay a tax equal to 50% of their value. The three sets of jewelry would have been exempt from tax had they been a gift from the state of Saudi Arabia to the nation of Brazil, but would not have been Bolsonaro’s to keep.
Spain: Alleged defense material smugglers held
MADRID — Spanish police said Wednesday that they had detained one Russian national and one Ukrainian national for their alleged smuggling of defense material to Russia in defiance of European Union sanctions.
The National Police said that the two people were arrested in Spain’s northern Basque Country region on an undisclosed date.
NATION
Three charged with crimes including forced labor
BOSTON — Three members of the same family were charged in what federal prosecutors say was a scheme to smuggle Brazilian immigrants into the US to work at two Massachusetts restaurants where they were forced to work long hours and threatened with harm.
Jesse James Moraes, 65, and his son Hugo Giovanni Moraes, 43, were charged in a superseding indictment with forced labor and attempted forced labor, according to a statement Tuesday from the US attorney’s office. They are the owners of Taste of Brazil-Tudo Na Brasa and The Dog House Bar and Grill in the Boston suburb of Woburn.
Chelbe Willams Moraes, 62, who lives in Brazil and is the brother of Jesse Moraes, was charged with labor trafficking, attempted labor trafficking and money laundering conspiracy, prosecutors said.
“Individuals seeking to come to the United States for a better life to benefit themselves and their families were allegedly taken advantage of and deceived,” US Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. “We allege that these defendants endangered the victims they smuggled and compelled them to work through threats of violence and other serious harm.”
