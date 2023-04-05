WORLD
Antiwar officer from Putin’s elite security team defects
LONDON — Gleb Karakulov, an officer in Putin’s secretive personal security service, defected in October. The 35-year-old engineer is one of few Russians to flee and go public who have rank, as well as knowledge of intimate details of Putin’s life and potentially classified information. Karakulov, who was responsible for secure communications, said moral opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and his fear of dying there drove him to speak out, despite the risks. Karakulov’s account generally conforms with others that paint the Russian president as a once charismatic but increasingly isolated leader, who doesn’t use a cellphone or the Internet. He also offered new details about how Putin’s paranoia appears to have deepened since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Putin now prefers to avoid airplanes and travel on a special armored train, he said, and he ordered a bunker at the Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan outfitted with a secure communications line in October — the first time Karakulov had ever fielded such a request.
NATION
‘Born alive’ abortion bill OK’d in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. — Doctors accused of not providing enough care to infants born during abortion procedures in Kansas could face lawsuits and criminal charges under a bill that won final passage Tuesday in the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature.
The legislation faces an uncertain fate in a legal and political climate that’s made Kansas an outlier on abortion policy among states with GOP-led legislatures.
The Kansas House voted 86-36 to approve a proposed “born-alive infants protection” law similar to a proposed law that Montana voters rejected in November. The Senate approved the measure last week and it goes next to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who vetoed such a bill in 2019.
The Senate voted 31-9 for the bill last week, meaning it passed both chambers with more than the two-thirds majorities necessary to override a potential veto from Kelly.
“We can have differing views on abortion and still agree on the need for this legislation as a humanitarian issue,” the Kansas House’s three top Republicans said in a joint statement.
Even if abortion opponents succeed in overriding any veto, the measure could still be challenged in court and not enforced. Lawsuits have prevented Kansas from enforcing a 2015 ban on a common second-trimester abortion procedure and a 2011 law imposing extra health and safety rules for abortion providers.
Montana judge upholds Native education suit
A judge in Montana refused to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges the state’s unique constitutional requirement to teach students about Native American history and culture has not been upheld. The lawsuit, which was filed in 2021 in District Court in Great Falls, Mont., was brought by Native American tribes, parents and students against state education leaders. The hearing Tuesday comes 50 years after the state’s constitution that embedded this educational requirement took effect.
