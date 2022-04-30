WORLD
Report: Fire at Iran’s holiest Shiite shrine; no injuries
TEHRAN, Iran — A fire broke out, on Friday, in the compound belonging to the most revered Shiite shrine in Iran but was quickly extinguished, the country’s state-run news agency reported. No one was injured.
The report by IRNA said one of the cleaning machines that was in the yard of the Imam Reza shrine in the northeastern city of Mashhad caught fire. Fire engines quickly arrived at the scene and put it out. IRNA also said the cause of the incident was under investigation.
The shrine, some 560 miles northeast of the capital of Tehran is the largest complex housing a tomb in Iran and one of the country’s most-visited sites. It draws about 20 million people a year, mostly Iranians and Shiite pilgrims from neighboring countries such as Iraq and Pakistan.
Earlier this month, an attacker stabbed three clerics at the shrine, killing two of them. The assailant was arrested, along with four suspected collaborators.
UAE to send astronaut on six month mission to space station
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates has purchased a seat on a SpaceX rocket for an Emirati astronaut to journey to the International Space Station for a six-month stay, officials said, Friday, the oil-rich federation’s first long-term mission as it advances its ambitions in space.
The UAE purchased the seat on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket through a private Houston-based company, Axiom Space, a space tour operator that has been leading efforts to commercialize the industry. The mission is scheduled for launch next year from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
This will mark the UAE’s second time sending an astronaut into space.
NATION
Teen pleads guilty in high school shooting that wounded two
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty, Friday, to malicious wounding in a shooting that injured two students at a Virginia high school, in September.
The teen pleaded guilty to two counts of malicious wounding and four gun charges in the shooting that prompted panicking students at Heritage High School to run for the exits and barricade themselves in classrooms, The Daily Press reported. The teen did not have a plea agreement.
An argument spilled out of the cafeteria and into the school hallway when a 17-year-old punched the teen in the face and the teen pulled out a gun, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis White said. There were about 100 students in the hallway at the time, court documents said.
A history teacher tried to break up the fight and saw the teen pull out the gun, White said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.