Heavy clashes rock Sudan
CAIRO — Sudanese residents say heavy explosions and gunfire have rocked parts of Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, and its twin city of Omdurman, despite the extension of a fragile truce between the county’s rival top generals. The military and the Rapid Support Forces traded accusations of violating the cease-fire on Friday. Turkey also said one of its evacuation aircrafts was hit by gunfire outside Khartoum, with no casualties.
NATION
Arizona man charged with smuggling
MIAMI — An Arizona man was charged in South Florida with illegally smuggling diamonds into the United States.
Guilherme Cipriani, 41, of Scottsdale, Ariz., was arrested Wednesday in his home state, according to court records. He made his first court appearance in Arizona, but his next court date is scheduled for May 24 in Miami. That’s where a federal grand jury indicted him in March on charges of smuggling diamonds into the US and providing a false statement to a federal agency. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.
Cipriani tried to smuggle 14 loose-cut diamonds and 53 rough-uncut diamonds into the US through Miami International Airport on Nov. 10, according to the indictment. Officials didn’t provide an estimate for the value of the diamonds.
