WORLD
Suspected cartel gunmen abduct two soldiers in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Suspected drug cartel gunmen abducted two off-duty female soldiers at gunpoint for several hours, Thursday, the Mexican army said.
The commander of the army headquarters in the Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta said the two women were vacationing there when they were kidnapped, just after midnight.
“They were kidnapped for the simple reason that they belonged to the army,” Gen. Vicente Pérez López said.
An army officer who was not authorized to be quoted by name said the two were released, later Thursday.
The two had rented a property in Puerto Vallarta and “were enjoying the beach ... on vacation,” Pérez López said, calling it “a cowardly act.”
He said the kidnappers were believed to be members of a drug gang “because of the way in which they operated.”
NATION
Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House gave final approval, Thursday, to a Texas-style abortion ban that prohibits the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.
The bill approved by the GOP-led House without discussion or debate now heads to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is expected to sign it within days. The assault on abortion rights is one of several culture-war issues conservatives in GOP-led states have embraced, like restricting LGBTQ rights, that drive the party’s base in an election year.
