WORLD
Swiss to erect monument for Nazi victims
GENEVA — Switzerland’s executive body says the government will help pay for a national memorial that commemorates the six million Jews and other victims of Nazi persecution and the Holocaust. It will be the country’s first official memorial of its kind.
The Federal Council on Wednesday approved about $2.8 million for the memorial that will be erected at an unspecified “central location” in the capital, Bern, at a time when the number of Holocaust survivors has dwindled and antisemitism has risen again.
NATION
Ex-Harvard prof. sentenced
BOSTON — A former Harvard University professor convicted of lying to federal investigators about his ties to a Chinese-run science recruitment program and failing to pay taxes on payments from a Chinese university was sentenced Wednesday to supervised release and ordered to pay more than $83,000 in restitution and fines.
Charles Lieber, 64, was sentenced by Judge Rya Zobel in US District Court in Boston to time served — the two days he spent in jail after his arrest — two years of supervised release — the first six months in home confinement — a $50,000 fine and $33,600 in restitution to the IRS, which has already been paid.
