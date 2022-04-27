WORLD
German prosecutors suspect terror in extremist blackout plan
BERLIN — German federal prosecutors have taken over an investigation of anti-government extremists who allegedly planned to cause a long nationwide blackout and kidnap the country’s health minister, saying there’s evidence that the group constituted a terror organization. Four German men were arrested, on April 13, over their alleged roles in the plot, which authorities suspect was aimed at producing “conditions similar to civil war” and ultimately bringing down the government and parliamentary democracy. Federal prosecutors, who in Germany handle terrorism and national security cases, said, Tuesday, they were stepping in because there are sufficient indications that the suspects may have founded or been members of a terrorist organization.
NATION
Mississippi protesters call for end to Confederate holiday
TUPELO, Miss. — Many state and local government offices were closed, Monday, for Confederate Memorial Day in Mississippi, which is a holiday set by state law. Some protesters say commemorations of the Confederacy need to stop, calling them enduring signs of systemic racism. Several members of Indivisible Northeast Mississippi held signs denouncing the holiday in front of a Confederate monument at the old Lee County Courthouse in Tupelo. They also criticized Republican Gov. Tate Reeves for proclaiming April as Confederate Heritage Month. Alabama also observed Confederate Memorial Day, on Monday, and South Carolina will do so, in May.
