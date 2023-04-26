WORLD
Sudan fighting eclipses new truce
CAIRO — Sudanese and foreigners are streaming out of the capital of Khartoum and other battle zones, as fighting shakes a new three-day truce brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia. Aid agencies raised increasing alarm Tuesday over the crumbling humanitarian situation in a country reliant on outside help. So far, a series of short cease-fires the past week have either failed outright or brought only intermittent lulls in the fighting that has raged between the forces of the country’s two top generals since April 15. The lulls have been enough for dramatic evacuations of hundreds of foreigners by air and land, which continued Tuesday.
Colombia hosts conference on Venezuela’s political crisis
BOGOTA, Colombia — Diplomats from 20 countries have gathered in Colombia for a conference in on the political crisis in Venezuela, where Nicolas Maduro’s socialist administration has strengthened its autocratic rule despite international efforts to expand political freedoms in the South American nation. Tuesday’s conference is hosted by Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who has called for sanctions on Venezuela’s government to be lifted, but also for policies that ensure “more democracy” in Venezuela.
NATION
Self-described satanist sentenced in scheme
CONCORD, N.H. — The founder of a satanic church who lost a run for sheriff in 2020 as a Republican was sentenced in US District Court to 18 months in prison Tuesday for operating an unlicensed money transmitting business.
Aria DiMezzo, of Keene, a 35-year-old self-described satanist, was also ordered to pay a fine of $5,000 and to forfeit more than $14,000 along with 1.93 bitcoins, currently worth about $55,000.
Between June 2020 and January 2021, DiMezzo charged a fee to exchange mostly US dollars for bitcoin or other virtual currency, recruiting customers on websites, according to investigators. They said customers sent her money through bank accounts in her name and in the name of an organization she created, the Reformed Satanic Church.
DiMezzo sold more than $3 million worth of virtual currency, did not register her operation as a money transmitting business and failed to comply with required regulations, according to prosecutors.
