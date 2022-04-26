WORLD
Russia hits rail and fuel targets
KYIV, Ukraine — Russia has unleashed a string of attacks against rail and fuel facilities deep inside Ukraine in an apparent attempt to thwart Ukrainian efforts to marshal supplies. The US, meanwhile, is moving to rush more weaponry to Ukraine and says the Western allies’ assistance is making a difference in the two-month-old war. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia is failing in its war aims, and Ukraine is succeeding.
NATION
Man who damaged LGBTQ streetscape must write essay
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A man convicted of burning tire marks across a gay-pride streetscape in South Florida while participating in a rally for former President Donald Trump, last summer, must write a 25-page essay on the deadly 2016 shooting at a gay nightclub in the state.
A Palm Beach County circuit judge ordered Alexander Jerich, 20, of Lake Worth, to write the essay, during a Thursday hearing, according to court records. The essay about the 49 people killed during the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando is due, at a June 8 sentencing hearing for Jerich.
Jerich previously pleaded guilty to felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor reckless driving.
