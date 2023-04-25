WORLD
Mexico finds 11,520 tequila bottles with liquid meth at port
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WORLD
Mexico finds 11,520 tequila bottles with liquid meth at port
MEXICO CITY — Inspectors from the Mexican Navy say they have found 11,520 tequila bottles bound for export that actually contained concentrated liquid meth. The Navy said Monday the bottles contained the equivalent of almost ten tons of methamphetamines. The discovery was made over the weekend at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo. Tests indicated the bottles contained more than 19,000 pounds of meth.
Photos of the seizure show a sniffer dog alerting to cardboard boxes of glass bottles full of a brownish liquid, consistent with the color of “añejo” or aged tequila. While there have not been any recently reported instances of such bottles making it to consumers, it would be immensely dangerous.
NATION
Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy
CARROLLTON, Ky. — The former Louisville police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor has a new job in law enforcement in a county northeast of the city. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has hired Myles Cosgrove. Taylor was killed in March 2020 when police used a faulty drug warrant to break through her door. Cosgrove fired 16 shots after Taylor’s boyfriend shot an officer. None of the white officers who fired into the Black woman’s home were charged in her death. The FBI later determined that their superior officers used false information to obtain the warrant.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.