WORLD
New blasts at Polish coal mine halt search for seven missing
WARSAW, Poland — New blasts at a Polish coal mine have injured 10 rescue workers and have forced authorities to suspend the search for seven coal miners and rescuers still missing after deadly methane explosions, this week. The initial explosion took place, shortly after midnight, Wednesday, followed by a second one hours later, about 3,000 feet underground at the Pniowek mine near the Czech border. Authorities said five workers were killed, seven were missing and dozens were injured. New explosions, on Thursday night, prompted authorities, on Friday, to halt the search for the missing and seal off the area. Seven people were hospitalized, after Thursday’s blasts, three in serious condition. The mine director said it was a “very difficult decision” to suspend the search.
NATION
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to limit discussion of race
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law new guidelines, Friday, involving race-based discussions in businesses and schools as part of his campaign against critical race theory, which he once called “crap” in a strongly worded speech.
Passed by lawmakers earlier this year, the legislation bars instruction that says members of one race are inherently racist, and that they should feel guilt for past actions committed by others of the same race or that a person’s status as privileged or oppressed is necessarily determined by their race. It also bars the notion that meritocracy is racist, or that discrimination is acceptable to achieve diversity.
“We believe in education, not indoctrination,” DeSantis said, during Friday’s bill signing, in South Florida.
DeSantis said Florida students will not have oppressive ideologies imposed on them, as the bill provides “substantive protections” for students in grades K to 12. He said “pernicious ideologies” will not be allowed.
“We will not use your tax dollars to teach our kids to hate this country or hate each other,” DeSantis said.
Opponents say DeSantis doesn’t have an accurate idea of what critical race theory is, and his motives are to suppress and accurate account of Black history.
Kentucky man gets life term in killing of Illinois deputy
CARLYLE, Ill. — A 40-year-old Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the December shooting death of an Illinois sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Ray Tate was sentenced, Friday, for the killing of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley. Riley was responding to a motorist assist call when he was fatally shot.
