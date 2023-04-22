WORLD
Sudan’s top general says military committed to civilian rule
KHARTOUM, Sudan — Sudan’s top general says the military is committed to a transition to civilian rule, in his first speech since brutal fighting started between his forces and its powerful paramilitary rival. Army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan made the remarks in a video message released early on Friday to mark Eid al-Fitr, the holiday at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Both sides issued statements saying they had agreed to a three-day holiday truce. But two previous cease-fires this week failed to take hold, and residents said they could still hear gunfire in the capital. The military earlier ruled out negotiations with the rival Rapid Support Forces, saying it would only accept its surrender.
NATION
New Mexico investigates more potential abuse, neglect claims
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico officials identified on Friday dozens of cases of potential abuse and neglect after completing wellness checks on thousands of developmentally disabled people around the state.
The state Health Department announced that it has checked on all 6,815 clients receiving services through a wavier program. The wellness checks were prompted by abuse claims that were made public in March and resulted in the state terminating contracts with four providers in the Albuquerque area.
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and top health officials had warned that any caregivers who mistreat and abuse developmentally disabled or otherwise vulnerable people would be held accountable.
