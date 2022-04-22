WORLD
Catalan chief accuses Spain’s intelligence agency of hacking
MADRID — Catalonia’s president is accusing Spain’s intelligence agency of conducting what he calls “massive political espionage” on the northeastern region’s independence movement. He says relations with Spain’s national authorities are “on hold” as a consequence. Pere Aragonès shared examples of techniques used to infiltrate the phones of dozens of Catalans that he says lead unequivocally to Spain’s National Intelligence Center. He said the agency has purchased a controversial Israeli spyware that silently infiltrates phones to harvest their data and potentially turns them into spying devices on their owners. The Spanish government has not denied nor confirmed whether it uses the programs. Defense Minister Margarita Robles says she cannot comment on the country’s intelligence services.
NATION
US military OKs prototype mobile nuclear reactor
BOISE, Idaho — The US Department of Defense plans to build an advanced mobile nuclear microreactor prototype at the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho. The department, late last week, signed off on the plan to build the reactor and reactor fuel outside of Idaho and then assemble the reactor at the lab. The decision follows an environmental impact statement evaluating alternatives for building and operating a gas-cooled microreactor that could produce 1 to 5 megawatts of power. The department says two reactor designs are being considered and will be announced later. The department says advanced nuclear power could be a strategic game-changer for the United States.
NATION
Judge won’t halt execution over disability
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A judge, on Tuesday, dismissed a motion to declare a Tennessee death row inmate intellectually disabled, a move that would have prohibited his upcoming execution.
Senior Judge Walter Kurtz wrote that federal courts had previously determined Byron Black was not intellectually disabled and therefore was ineligible to have the decision considered once again. The 45-page decision comes despite agreement between Nashville’s district attorney and Black’s lawyers that he is intellectually disabled and should not be put to death.
Black is scheduled to be executed, on Aug. 18, for his murder convictions in the April 1988 killings of his girlfriend and her two young daughters.
Black’s attorneys had argued the 65-year-old should be spared under a 2021 law that made Tennessee’s prohibition against executing people with intellectual disability retroactive, pointing out there is a different standard in place now, than in 2004.
