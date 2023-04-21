WORLD
Russian foreign minister Lavrov visits Cuba
HAVANA — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday condemned US sanctions against Cuba, as he visited the island and met with top leaders during the last leg of a Latin American tour that took him to Brazil, Nicaragua and Venezuela.
Lavrov met with recently reelected Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and the semi-retired but still influential Raúl Castro. He kicked off his Cuba visit by taking part in a wreath-laying ceremony at a memorial for Cuban independence hero José Martí. During his visit to the island nation, which for decades was a staunch Moscow ally, Lavrov condemned the economic blockade on Cuba, and blasted the US for imposing “its will on the world.”
NATION
Kansas governor vetoes bills
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas’ Democratic governor on Thursday vetoed Republican legislation aimed at ending gender-affirming care for children and teens, and another, sweeping GOP proposal for preventing transgender people from using bathrooms and other public facilities associated with their gender identities.
Gov. Laura Kelly’s actions highlighted how her Republican-leaning state has become a fiercely contested battleground as GOP lawmakers across the US target LGBTQ+ rights through several hundred proposals. Kelly narrowly won reelection in November, but the the Legislature has GOP supermajorities and conservative leaders who’ve made rolling back transgender rights a priority.
