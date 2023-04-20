WORLD
Warsaw Ghetto Uprising commemorated
WARSAW, Poland — The presidents of Germany, Poland and Israel, joined by Holocaust survivors and their descendants, are marking the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.
Observances in Warsaw on Wednesday are being held with a poignant sense that the responsibility for carrying on the memory of the victims of the ghetto, and all Holocaust survivors, is passing from the witnesses to younger generations. The anniversary honors the hundreds of young Jews who took up arms in Warsaw in 1943 against the overwhelming might of the Nazi German army. Official commemorations are being held in front of the Memorial to the Ghetto Heroes on the ground where the fighting erupted.
NATION
FBI: Fire that damaged Massachusetts church probed
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A fire that broke out at a Massachusetts church not long after Easter services is being investigated as a possible arson, according to the FBI and state and local law enforcement agencies.
The fire started about 5:30 p.m., April 9 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge. Firefighters from
18 engine companies and eight ladder companies responded.
Part of the roof collapsed, but the main structure was still standing. The steeple, which survived the initial fire, was removed later. Images of the multialarm blaze showed heavy smoke coming from the steeple.
No injuries were reported.
The agency said they believe the fire was intentionally set.
