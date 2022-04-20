WORLD
Cyberattack cripples Puerto Rico toll system
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Authorities in Puerto Rico said, Tuesday, that an electronic toll collection system was the target of a cyberattack over the weekend, the latest such incident in recent years.
The system, known as AutoExpreso, is run by a private operator called Professional Account Management.
Officials said the FBI is investigating the attack and added that so far, it doesn’t appear any confidential information has been stolen. It wasn’t immediately clear when the system would be back online.
The incident reported, Saturday, comes three months after an attack crippled the internet provider, phone system and official online page of Puerto Rico’s Senate. Previously, in 2021, a cyberattack hit the website of a private company that took over the transmission and distribution of electricity in the US territory.
NATION
Man held in fatal stabbing of girl at high school
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police identified a 52-year-old man as the suspect in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old girl on a California high school campus.
Anthony Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for investigation of murder, the Stockton Police Department said in a statement, late Monday.
“Detectives believe this appears to be a random act and they are trying to determine why this student was targeted,” the statement said.
The girl was stabbed several times at about 11 a.m., Monday, at Stagg High School and died at a hospital, Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. said at a news conference. The girl’s name wasn’t immediately released.
The assailant attacked before security and staff could stop him, Ramirez said.
“We definitely will be re-evaluating” campus security, he said.
