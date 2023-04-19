WORLD
Russian minister visits Venezuela
CARACAS, Venezuela — Russia and Venezuela reviewed some of their hundreds of bilateral agreements covering the financial, energy, agricultural and several other sectors during discussions between their top diplomats and other high-level officials Tuesday in the South American country.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Venezuelan counterpart Yván Gil held a joint press conference in Caracas hours after the former arrived to the allied country in the second stop of a tour of four Latin American nations.
“We fully support the position of our Venezuelan friends,” Lavrov said. “It is their country ... and we are going to support it in any way so that the Venezuelan economy becomes an independent economy from the pressures of the United States and other western actors.”
South Sudan reports deaths in hepatitis E outbreak
JUBA, South Sudan — South Sudan has reported five deaths and 91 suspected cases from an outbreak of hepatitis E in the northwest of the country. The cases were reported Tuesday in Wau city which is the capital of Western Bahr el-Ghazal State. Health Minister Yolanda Awel Deng urged the public to remain calm. Outbreaks of hepatitis E have been seen in South Sudan since 2015, due to appalling living conditions, including inadequate water, sanitation, and hygiene.
NATION
Alabama police ask partygoers for images from birthday melee
DADEVILLE, Ala. — Two days after gunfire erupted at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Alabama — killing four people, including two high school seniors — state police are asking people to come forward if they have video or photographs from the party.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it has worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to establish a digital tip line for videos and photos. As of Tuesday afternoon, officials had released little information about the investigation.
“Special Agents are still in the process of gathering and examining information,” the agency said in its last public statement, which was issued Monday. “Investigators are still processing all of the evidence, in conjunction with completing interviews, in an effort to solidify a motive and potential suspects.”
In addition to the four young people killed, another 32 were injured, some critically.
