WORLD
Heavily armed thieves attempt raid in Brazil
RIO DE JANEIRO — A group of criminals with high-powered rifles stormed a city in Brazil’s southern Parana state, late Sunday night, attempting a brazen robbery and engaging police in a shootout.
Roughly 30 criminals were targeting an armored vehicle transport company, and three people were injured, including two police officers, according to a statement from Parana state’s government. The criminals fled the city without succesfully completing the robbery.
“The quick and courageous operation of our team frustrated the assault,” Gov. Carlos Massa Ratinho Junior was quoted as saying in the statement. “Our security forces are hunting those bandits to give a quick response to the population.”
Guarapuava, a city of 184,000 people, is about halfway between state capital Curitiba and the triple border of Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina. The robbers attacked a police battalion and set a large fire at its gate in an effort to prevent security forces from responding.
Brazil has witnessed several well-coordinated robberies in recent years exhibiting a similar modus operandi: targeting a small- or medium-sized city, taking hostages and choking road access to facilitate the robbery and escape.
NATION
Bodies of teen kayakers recovered in Montana lake
SWAN LAKE, Mont. — Search teams have recovered the bodies of two teenagers who went missing after their kayak capsized in a lake in northwestern Montana last week, officials said, Monday.
The girl’s body was recovered Sunday afternoon in 86 feet of water in Swan Lake, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said. The boy’s body was located late Monday morning at about the same depth and about a quarter-mile away, KERR-AM reported.
Search teams from Flathead and Lake counties and Swan-Mission Search and Rescue had been looking for the teens, since Thursday afternoon, when Lake County received a 911 call reporting that two people were in the water after a kayak capsized in high winds.
The teens tried to swim to shore but went under before first responders arrived, witnesses reported. Their names have not been released.
Swan Lake is surrounded by national forest land and is a popular place for fishing, boating and paddle boarding. The water temperature is currently about 39 degrees Fahrenheit, the sheriff said.
