WORLD
Hong Kong bishop visits Beijing on historic trip
HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s Roman Catholic bishop arrived in Beijing on Monday, marking the first visit to the Chinese capital by the city’s bishop in nearly three decades, despite signs of Sino-Vatican strains. The five-day trip by Bishop Stephen Chow began about two weeks after Vatican News, the news portal of the Holy See, reported that China had unilaterally appointed a new bishop to Shanghai. Chow, who was named by Pope Francis as a bishop in 2021, earlier said the visit underscores the mission of the Hong Kong Diocese to be a bridge church and promote exchanges between the two sides. He was invited to visit the Chinese capital by his counterpart there.
China’s ruling Communist Party closely controls organized religion, which it sees as a potential threat to its monopoly on power. People are allowed to worship in institutions that abide by party rules. Some Christians have set up underground churches, which are considered illegal and harassed by authorities.
NATION
Top jail staff forced out after man’s death at Georgia jail
ATLANTA — A Georgia sheriff on Monday announced the resignations of top jail staff amid an investigation into the death of a man in a bedbug-infested cell in the jail’s psychiatric wing. A news release from Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat says that at a meeting over the weekend, he asked for and received the resignations of the chief jailer, assistant chief jailer and assistant chief jailer in the criminal investigative division. Labat said he decided changes were necessary after reviewing preliminary evidence in the internal investigation into 35-year-old Lashawn Thompson’s death in September. Also Monday, nationally known civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump announced that he had been hired to join attorney Michael Harper in representing Thompson’s family.
Attorney Michael Harper called the conditions at the jail “deplorable,” holding up photos of a dirty, trash-strewn cell that he said was “not fit for a diseased animal.” Photos released by Harper show Thompson’s body covered in bugs. The medical examiner’s report lists the cause of death as “undetermined” but notes a “severe bed bug infestation.”
