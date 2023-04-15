WORLD
Brazil judge orders police to question Bolsonaro
SAO PAULO — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice ordered the federal police Friday to take testimony from former President Jair Bolsonaro as part of the investigation itno the Jan. 8 attacks on government buildings in the capital.
Justice Alexandre de Moraes gave the federal police 10 days to question the former president, acting on a request from the Prosecutor General’s Office.
Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters trashed the presidential palace, the Supreme Court and Congress one week into President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s third term in office.
The leftist Lula narrowly beat the far-right Bolsonaro in an October runoff election. Bolsonaro never explicitly conceded he lost the election and sought to sow doubt about Brazil’s electronic voting system.
NATION
NRA convention kicks off
INDIANAPOLIS — Top Republican hopefuls for the 2024 presidential race are vowing at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention to defend the Second Amendment at all costs. They suggested Friday that new firearms restrictions in the wake of mass shootings in the country would only hurt law-abiding gun owners. The three-day gathering kicked off mere days after mass shootings in Nashville and Louisville. That illustrated the stark reality that such shootings have become so uncommon that the NRA can no longer schedule around them, even if it wanted to. Former President Donald Trump said, if reelected, he would create a new tax credit to reimburse teachers for concealed-carry firearms and gun training.
