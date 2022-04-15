WORLD
Kim gives North Korea’s most famous newscaster a luxury home
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea’s most famous and distinctive state TV anchor, Ri Chun Hi, has announced the country’s major new events for decades, including nuclear and missile tests and the death of a leader. She became the topic of the official North Korean media herself, on Thursday, after leader Kim Jong Un gave her a luxurious residence and asked her to continue to serve as the voice of his ruling Workers’ Party. Experts say Kim is providing special treatment to elite North Koreans such as Ri, who is about 79 years old, to boost their loyalty as he grapples with the pandemic, a troubled economy and a stalemate in nuclear diplomacy with the United States.
NATION
Tennessee inmate seeks execution halt over DNA evidence
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee death row inmate asked the state Supreme Court, on Thursday, to vacate his execution date so that an appeals court could review new evidence in his case.
Oscar Smith, 71, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection, April 21. He was convicted of fatally stabbing and shooting his estranged wife, Judith Smith, and her sons Jason and Chad Burnett, 13 and 16, at their Nashville home, on Oct. 1, 1989. Smith has maintained that he is innocent.
Earlier this month, Smith asked the Davidson County Criminal Court to reopen his case after a new type of DNA analysis found the DNA of an unknown person on one of the murder weapons. The judge denied that request as well as a second request to reconsider, writing that the evidence of Smith’s guilt was extensive. Smith has appealed to the Criminal Court of Appeals and asked for an expedited hearing.
