WORLD
N. Korea says it tested new missile
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea today said its latest ballistic test was of a new long-range missile powered by solid propellants, which it described as the “most powerful piece” of its growing nuclear arsenal intended to target the United States and its allies in Asia.
North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency issued the report a day after its neighbors detected the launch from an area near its capital of Pyongyang, which added to a spate of testing that so far involved more than 100 missiles fired into sea since the start of 2022.
KCNA said the test was supervised on site by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who said the missile, named Hwasong-18, would enhance the counterattack abilities of his nuclear forces in the face of what he described as growing external threats created by the military activities of the United States and its regional allies.
NATION
Judge rejects Trump rape trial delay
NEW YORK — A federal judge rejected a request Thursday to delay former President Donald Trump’s trial this month on civil claims that he raped a woman in the mid-1990s, but he has granted a request by Trump’s lawyers to gather more evidence about who is paying the accuser’s lawyers.
New revelations that a major contributor to Democrats helped finance the litigation against Trump by columnist E. Jean Carroll prompted attorney Alina Habba to ask for a one-month delay of the April 25 trial.
Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said he would allow lawyers for Trump to gather more information and to question Carroll for up to one hour about why she said in an October deposition that her lawyers were relying on a contingency fee in the case and were not receiving other income.
Six accused of using drones to deliver contraband
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Six people are accused in a federal indictment of conspiring to use a drone to fly contraband such as cell phones and marijuana into the US Penitentiary in Leavenworth.
The indictment was unsealed Wednesday after all the suspects were arrested, according to court records in the US District of Kansas.
Two prisoners, Dale Gaver III and Melvin Edwards, allegedly arranged with four people outside the prison to deliver items requested by other inmates into the prison yard between August 2020 and May 2021, The Wichita Eagle reported.
