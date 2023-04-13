WORLD
French investigative site claims Depardieu groped extras
PARIS — A French investigative news website claims that actor Gérard Depardieu has been accused of harassing, groping or sexually assaulting 13 young women, mainly extras.
Most of the claims reported by the Mediapart website relate to film shoots between 2004 and 2022.
None of the women have filed a complaint. Depardieu himself has denied any criminal behavior.
Depardieu, 74, is among France’s most well-known stars. He was placed under investigation in December 2020 for rape and sexual assault, reportedly at his Paris home, following claims by an actress in 2018. The investigation is ongoing.
Mediapart, which is regarded as a reliable website, published the accusations in an article on Tuesday.
Florida executes ‘ninja killer’
STARKE, Fla. — Florida has ramped up executions under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, after a man known as the “ninja killer” was put to death Wednesday, for the 1989 slayings of a couple visiting the state from New Jersey.
Louis Bernard Gaskin, 56, began receiving the lethal cocktail of drugs at 6:02 p.m., for the deaths of Robert Sturmfels, 56, and Georgette Sturmfels, 55, on Dec. 20, 1989, in their Flagler County winter home on Florida’s northeastern coast.
Gaskin woke up at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday and had his last meal at 9:45 a.m., Department of Corrections spokesperson Kayla McLaughlin Smith said during a news conference. The meal included BBQ pork ribs, pork and turkey neck, Buffalo wings, shrimp-fried rice, French fries and water.
Gaskin was visited by his sister Wednesday, but he did not meet with a spiritual adviser, McLaughlin Smith said. No relatives of the victims have arranged to be in the witness room during the execution.
DeSantis has been signing death warrants at a rapid pace this year as he prepares his widely expected presidential campaign. He oversaw only two executions in his first four years in office, both in 2019.
This execution comes six weeks after Donald Dillbeck, 59, was put to death for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann, 44, in Tallahassee, and three weeks before the scheduled execution of Darryl B. Barwick for slaying Rebecca Wendt, 24, in 1986 in Panama City.
Barring any stays for Gaskin and Barwick, it will be the shortest period that three executions have been carried out in Florida since three were put to death within 36 days in 2014 under former Gov. Rick Scott, also a Republican.
