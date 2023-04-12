WORLD
Puerto Rico declares state of emergency
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s governor declared a state of emergency on Tuesday to fight worsening coastal erosion across the US territory that officials blame on climate change.
The government is setting aside $105 million in federal funds to implement nearly two dozen measures to offset the ongoing loss of land and minimize its effects. The measures include relocating homes, creating artificial reefs, planting mangrove trees and adding sand to beaches.
“This is an ambitious agenda,” Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said at a press conference.
Puerto Rico has nearly 700 miles of coastline, and two-thirds of the island’s
3.2 million resident live along coastal areas. Of that population, more than 20% live in areas at high risk for flooding.
A study by the University of Puerto Rico found that more than 60 miles of shoreline have migrated inland in previous years. Much of the erosion is blamed on storms including Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm that slammed into the island in September 2017, with experts warning that future storms will be more powerful and occur more often.
By July 2018, erosion was identified in 40% of Puerto Rico’s beaches and accretion, which is the accumulation of sand, was found in 60% of beaches, according to the Institute of Coastal Investigation and Planning of Puerto Rico.
NATION
Officials: Mississippi getting designated burn center again
JACKSON, Miss. — After the October closure of Mississippi’s only accredited burn center threatened to upend access to care, the state’s next designated burn center will be housed at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, the state Department of Health announced Tuesday.
State officials approved the hospital’s application months after the facility rolled out its new burn unit in January. The unit was established in response to the closure of the burn center at Merit Health Central, which had Mississippi’s only accredited burn center. Some burn patients were initially redirected to hospitals in other states.
