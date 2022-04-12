WORLD
Austrian chancellor tells Putin to end Ukraine war
VIENNA — Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer says he told Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine and raised the issue of “serious war crimes” committed by Russian troops. Nehammer was the first European leader to meet with the Russian president since the start of the Russian invasion. In a statement released by his office after the meeting, Monday, Nehammer said those who committed war crimes in the Ukrainian city of Bucha and elsewhere would be held to account.
NATION
Police: One dead after teens shoot each other
BELLEVIEW, Fla. — A Florida teen was fatally wounded while he and a friend took turns wearing body armor and shooting each other, police said.
Christopher Leroy Broad, 15, died, the evening of April 3, after being rushed to a hospital, according to police in Belleview, a community about 60 miles northwest of Orlando.
Following the teen’s death, investigators determined that Broad and a 17-year-old had been taking turns shooting at each other while wearing a vest which contained a form of body armor, a police news release said. The 17-year-old shot at Broad while he was wearing the vest, and Broad was hit, officials said.
The 17-year-old was arrested, Thursday, and he has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm.
A 16-year-old boy who witnessed the shooting initially lied to police about what had happened, according to authorities. They said the boy has been charged with providing false information to law enforcement.
Both teens have been charged as adults.
