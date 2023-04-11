WORLD
Macron comments on Taiwan raise questions on EU global ties
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WORLD
Macron comments on Taiwan raise questions on EU global ties
PARIS — Comments by French President Emmanuel Macron over Europe’s priorities on Taiwan have raised questions over the EU’s relationship with both the US and China, on the eve of his planned speech on the bloc’s sovereignty in The Netherlands.
Macron’s remarks were published Sunday in an interview with French newspaper Les Echos and Politico Europe.
“The question we need to answer, as Europeans, is the following: is it in our interest to accelerate (a crisis) on Taiwan? No,” Macron was quoted as saying in the interview. “The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the US agenda and a Chinese overreaction.”
The comments were made Friday, before China launched large-scale combat exercises around Taiwan that simulated sealing off the island in response to the Taiwanese president’s trip to the US last week.
NATION
Overnight rain helped firefighters get control of a wildfire burning in Nebraska
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen told KETV that the fire south of Lake Waconda in southeast Nebraska was between 70% and 90% contained by Monday afternoon.
The fire burned roughly 650 acres since it started Saturday evening after sparks blew across the Missouri River from Iowa.
But the fire didn’t grow any overnight Sunday in Nebraska thanks to the rain and diminishing winds as firefighters from 26 different departments worked to control it.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many acres had burned on the Iowa side of the border.
A few people near Lake Waconda had to evacuate Saturday, but no homes were damaged by the fire in Nebraska and those residents were able to return home over the weekend.
“It’s looking pretty good right now,” Nebraska Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Jodie Fawl said Monday afternoon.
In addition to the main fire near Lake Waconda, a second fire started near Beaver Lake Sunday when more sparks blew across the river from Iowa.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.