WORLD
Greece’s PM makes border wall extension an election pledge
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WORLD
Greece’s PM makes border wall extension an election pledge
THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greece’s prime minister promised Friday to extend an existing wall across all of the country’s land border with Turkey as he campaigned for the country’s general election.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who called the May 21 election earlier this week, presided over a ceremony to sign his center-right government’s decision to nearly double the length of the existing steel border wall over the next year.
The wall currently spans 25 miles, and the government plans to extend it by 35 kilometers over the next 12 months. More than
100 kilometers of wall will be added to that by 2026, government officials said.
NATION
Third inmate pleads guilty to murder in federal prison slaying
MILAN, Mich. — An inmate at a federal detention center in southern Michigan has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the slaying of a fellow prisoner convicted of leading a child pornography ring.
Alex Castro’s plea came Thursday in federal court in Detroit, the US Attorney’s office said.
Castro, 42, is accused of repeatedly stabbing Christian Maire on Jan. 2, 2019, at the Milan Correctional Institution. He faces up to life in prison when sentenced July 28.
Castro, of Fontana, California, already is serving a 42-year sentence for a 2017 federal drug conviction.
Two other inmates, Jason Dale Kechego and Adam Taylor Wright, are accused of kicking and stomping Maire in the head before he was thrown down a flight of stairs. Maire was stabbed 28 times.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.