WORLD
Leaders of Egypt, Jordan, Palestinians meet in Cairo
CAIRO — Egypt’s president held talks in Cairo on Thursday with the King of Jordan and the president of the Palestinian Authority aimed at reviving the Middle East peace process and strengthening a ceasefire that halted the Israel-Hamas war.
Egypt’s Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, King Abdullah II of Jordan and the Palestinian Authority’s Mahmoud Abbas discussed the elusive two-state solution to the conflict with Israel, according to a statement from el-Sissi’s office. The three leaders said the Palestinians have a right to an independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israel staunchly opposes such a plan.
Police: Five out of 73 abducted Nigerian pupils rescued
LAGOS, Nigeria — Authorities have rescued five girls who were among 73 schoolchildren abducted this week in northwest Nigeria and reunited them with their parents, police said Thursday.
Zamfara police spokesman Mohammed Shehu did not say how the five students from the Government Day School in Kaya had been freed, except saying only that it happened while authorities were searching for the abducted students.
A statement added that the girls have been “medically checked at the hospital, debriefed by the police and reunited with their families.”
NATION
Officer faces more serious charge in Daunte Wright death
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota prosecutors filed a more serious charge Thursday against the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, but it is not the murder charge that activists were seeking.
Former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter is now charged with first-degree manslaughter, in addition to a prior charge of second-degree manslaughter. Activists had demanded a murder charge, protesting outside a local prosecutor’s home before Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison took over the case.
The amended complaint alleges Potter committed first-degree manslaughter by recklessly handling a firearm when she fatally shot Wright, 20, on April 11, and that she committed second-degree manslaughter by culpable negligence by using a firearm.
