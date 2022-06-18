WORLD
Tropical Storm Celia forms in Pacific; Blas heads out to sea
MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Celia formed off Central America, Friday, as Hurricane Blas headed out to sea off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast.
The tropical storm is expected to remain off the coast of El Salvador and Guatemala, over the weekend before veering away from land, next week. That could bring large rainfalls to the already-soaked Central American countries.
But the US National Hurricane Center warned that “heavy rains are likely over portions of Central America regardless of how close the forecast tropical-storm force winds get to the coast.”
Authorities in El Salvador said a half dozen people had died during a week of rains influenced by Blas and other weather systems.
The Hurricane Center said Celia had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was about 145 miles south of San Salvador. It was moving north-northeast at 3 mph.
On Friday Blas was located about 320 miles west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph.
The hurricane was bringing dangerous surf to the coast. Forecasters expected Blas to start weakening, today, as it stayed over open waters and moved farther out into the Pacific.
Former clerk gets probation for using pepper spray on woman
JACKSON, Miss. — A former Mississippi chancery clerk has been fined $5,000 and put on two years’ probation for depriving a woman of civil rights by using pepper spray on her after she left court during a child custody hearing.
Federal officials, on Friday, announced the sentence of Tommy Joe Harvey, 74, who stepped down as Simpson County chancery clerk at the end of May.
Court records show Harvey was sentenced, Thursday, by US District Judge David C. Bramlette III.
Harvey pleaded guilty, on Feb. 23, to deprivation of civil rights under color of law, according to the news release from US Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Jermicha Fomby, special agent in charge of the FBI field office in Jackson.
Harvey had been Simpson County chancery clerk, since 2004, and was most recently reelected, in 2019.
The news release said that according to court documents, a woman became upset during a child custody hearing, on April 28, 2017. She left but was ordered to return to the courtroom.
Harvey found the woman in a vehicle across the street from the courthouse, and he told one of his employees to bring a can of pepper spray from his office, the release said. Harvey told the woman to compose herself, and he then used the pepper spray on her as she tried to drive away.
After two sheriff’s deputies handcuffed the woman, Harvey used the pepper spray on her several more times as she was being taken back to the courtroom, the release said.
