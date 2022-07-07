WORLD
Iran media: Revolutionary Guard accuses diplomats of spying
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian media reported, on Wednesday, that the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has accused the deputy ambassador of the United Kingdom and other foreigners of “espionage” and taking soil samples from prohibited military zones. It was not immediately clear if the diplomat and other foreigners were detained. The news outlets said the deputy head of mission at the British Embassy, Giles Whitaker, and other foreigners faced “spying” charges after visiting forbidden areas in the country while the Guard was carrying out ballistic missile tests. There was no comment from the UK Foreign Office. The state-run IRNA news agency reported that the foreigners had been arrested, but did not say when or whether they were currently in custody.
NATION
New Haven Police chief takes oath
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Karl R. Jacobson, a 15-year member of the New Haven Police Department, was sworn in, Wednesday, as the city’s new chief, promising the department will be transparent, open and accountable to the public under his watch.
Jacobson, assistant chief since October 2019, acknowledged during a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall that he’s taking on the top job during challenging times for the city of more than 130,000 residents.
The Connecticut State Police are investigating how a Black man was seriously injured in the back of a police van when the driver, an officer, braked suddenly, last month.
