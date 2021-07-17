WORLD
First vaccinations given in Haiti since start of pandemic
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Health care workers and senior citizens were the first people vaccinated on Friday in Haiti as part of a test run after the country recently received 500,000 doses from the United Nations.
The vaccinations were given to more than 30 people at the Hospital University of Peace in the capital of Port-au-Prince under the supervision of Haiti’s Health Ministry, the Pan American Health Organization told The Associated Press.
On Wednesday, Haiti received its first vaccine doses since the pandemic began as part of a US donation to the United Nations’ COVAX program for low-income countries. A PAHO spokeswoman previously told the AP that they are all Moderna vaccines.
Forced landing for Russian plane as engines fail
MOSCOW — A small Russian passenger plane with 18 people on board made an emergency landing Friday in Siberia after both engines failed, with the captain breaking his leg but no one else suffering serious injuries, authorities said.
Soon after the An-28 plane disappeared in the Tomsk region in western Siberia, rescue helicopters spotted it in a field. The plane landed with its gear extended but then overturned. A video from the site showed it lying upside down.
A rescue helicopter flew the passengers and crew to the city of Tomsk. The captain, Anatoly Prytkov, who had his leg broken, was helped off. The second pilot, Farukh Khasanov, said the crew had to make an emergency landing because both of the plane’s engines cut off, the Tass news agency reported.
Man who killed Wisconsin mother, her two daughters gets life
MILWAUKEE — A man who pleaded guilty to killing a Wisconsin mother and her two young daughters was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to online court records.
Arzel Ivery, 27, admitted in April that he killed 26-year-old Amarah “Jerica” Banks, five-year-old Zaniya Ivery and four-year-old Camaria Banks at their Milwaukee home on Feb. 8, 2020.
According to a criminal complaint, Ivery told police that he had fought with Banks because she was upset over his decision to go to work as a security guard so soon after the Feb. 7, 2020, funeral of their son. One-year-old Arzel Ivery Jr. died in January 2020 from respiratory problems, according to an autopsy report.
Ivery told police he killed Banks then killed the children because he didn’t want them to live in a world without their mother, the complaint said.
