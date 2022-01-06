WORLD
Swiss army backs home-grown IM service
GENEVA — The Swiss army has told its ranks to stop using foreign instant-messaging services like WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram for official communications. Instead, it’s opting for a Swiss alternative — in part over concerns about legislation in Washington that governs how US authorities can access information held by tech companies.
Army leaders, in a letter to top commanders last month, called for use of the Swiss instant messaging service Threema, and a promotion for the service was posted, Dec. 29, on the Swiss army’s page on Facebook, which, like WhatsApp, is owned by the US company now known as Meta.
Officials have cited an enhanced need for secure communications as Swiss soldiers have fanned out to support the response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Alpine country.
NATION
Students to slowly return to school after Oxford shooting
OXFORD, Mich. — Students at a Michigan high school will return to classes, next week, at a different location, weeks after four were killed during a shooting.
Oxford High School still isn’t ready to reopen. But the superintendent announced a tentative plan, Wednesday, to share the middle school for two weeks, starting next Monday.
The high school could reopen for classes during the week of Jan. 24 after families are given an opportunity to visit, Throne said.
Four teens were killed and others were injured, on Nov. 30. Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged with murder and other crimes, and his parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.