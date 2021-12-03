WORLD
Libyan court says Gadhafi’s son can run for president
CAIRO — A Libyan court, on Thursday, overturned a decision by the country’s top electoral body that disqualified the son of the late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi from running in upcoming presidential elections.
A court in the southern province of Sabha ruled in Seif al-Islam Gadhafi’s favor, Libyan media outlets reported. Seif al-Islam, once the heir-apparent to his father, appealed the decision last week by Libya’s High National Elections Committee that barred him because of past convictions against him for using violence against protesters.
Russia sends missiles near Pacific islands claimed by Japan
MOSCOW — The Russian military has deployed coastal defense missile systems near the Kuril Islands, a Pacific chain also claimed by Japan. The move appeared intended to underline Moscow’s firm stance in the dispute.
The Bastion systems were moved to Matua, a deserted volcanic island in the middle of the chain. Japan claims the four southernmost islands.
Russia’s Defense Ministry posted a video, Thursday, showing massive missile carriers moving ashore from amphibious landing vessels and driving along the coast of the volcanic island to take firing positions as part of drills.
The Bastion is capable of hitting sea targets at a range of up to 270 nautical miles.
Japan asserts territorial rights to the four southernmost islands of the Kuril chain and calls them Northern Territories. The Soviet Union took the islands in the final days of World War II, and the dispute has kept the countries from signing a peace treaty formally ending their hostilities.
NATION
Man who put razor blades in food gets prison
PORTLAND, Maine — A man accused of putting razor blades and screws in pizza dough at supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire was sentenced, Thursday, to four years and nine months in federal prison.
The sentencing of Nicholas Mitchell, 39, of Dover, New Hampshire, followed an agreement with prosecutors in which he pleaded guilty in June to one of two counts of tampering with a consumer product. He also must pay nearly $230,000 in restitution to Hannaford Supermarkets.
Mitchell was a former employee of It’ll Be Pizza. The Scarborough, Maine, company makes several brands of dough.
