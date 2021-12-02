WORLD
Police investigating antisemitic hate crime in London
LONDON — British police said, Wednesday, they are investigating a video which appeared to show a group of men spitting at a bus full of Jewish people celebrating Hanukkah in central London.
The Community Security Trust, a charity that monitors antisemitic incidents, said the open-top bus was full of people celebrating the first night of Hanukkah on Oxford Street, one of the British capital’s busiest shopping streets. It said the party was “interrupted by an extremely hostile, threatening and abusive group of men.”
Video taken from the bus appeared to show the men shouting and making obscene hand gestures and Nazi salutes at the people on the privately hired bus.
NATION
Dad charged after body of missing girl is found in river
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The father of a two-year-old girl whose body was found in a debris field in the East Fork of the White River was charged, Wednesday, with felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
Jeremy Sweet, 39, of Columbus was also charged with unlawful possession of a syringe and being a habitual offender, Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew Myers said.
