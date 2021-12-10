WORLD
UN political chief urges Taliban to be inclusive
KABUL, Afghanistan — The UN political chief ended a three-day visit to Afghanistan on Thursday, saying she had “frank and useful” discussions with a wide range of people, including senior Taliban officials “about what needs to be done to bring about an Afghanistan that is inclusive, abides by its human rights obligations and is a resolute partner in suppressing terrorism.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that during her discussions with Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqi and senior Taliban representative Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, Rosemary DiCarlo “emphasized the paramount importance of ensuring that all Afghans — men, women, youth and religious and ethnic groups and minorities, as well — can all take part in governance and public life.”
DiCarlo said in a statement that there is serious concern about the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan.
NATION
Ex-treasure hunter still in jail
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former deep-sea treasure hunter is preparing to mark his sixth year in jail for refusing to disclose the whereabouts of 500 missing coins made from gold found in an historic shipwreck.
Research scientist Tommy Thompson has been held in contempt of court since Dec. 15, 2015, for that refusal. He is also incurring a daily fine of $1,000.
Thompson’s case dates to his discovery of the S.S. Central America, known as the Ship of Gold, in 1988. The gold rush-era ship sank in a hurricane off South Carolina in 1857 with thousands of pounds of gold aboard, contributing to an economic panic.
Despite an investors lawsuit and a federal court order, Thompson, 69, still won’t cooperate with authorities trying to find those coins, according to court records, federal prosecutors and the judge who found Thompson in contempt.
Thompson says he’s already said everything he knows about the coins.
NASA’s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA’s newest X-ray observatory rocketed into orbit, Thursday to shed light on exploded stars, black holes and other violent high-energy events unfolding in the universe.
SpaceX launched the spacecraft on its $188 million mission from Kennedy Space Center. It’s called IXPE, short for Imaging X-ray Polarization Explorer.
