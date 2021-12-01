WORLD
EU draft pulled after Vatican complains Christmas ‘canceled’
ROME — The European Commission on Tuesday, retracted internal communication guidelines that had proposed substituting the “Christmas period” with “holiday period” after an outcry by conservatives and the Vatican, which termed the document an attempt to “cancel” Europe’s Christian roots.
The European Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli, said the draft document had been intended to highlight European diversity and showcase the “inclusive nature of the European Commission.” But in a statement, she said it didn’t meet Commission standards and failed to achieve its stated purpose.
“The guidelines clearly need more work,” she said, adding that a revised document would take into account concerns that had been raised.
Even the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, intervened with an unusually sharp critique in a video Tuesday on the Vatican News portal. Parolin lauded efforts to eradicate discrimination in the bloc but said initiatives can’t involve the “cancellation of our roots, the Christian dimension of our Europe, especially with regard to Christian festivals.
NATION
Police: Bank robber arrested after prison term for new heist
BELLEAIR BEACH, Fla. — A serial Florida bank robber once dubbed the “I-4 bandit” was arrested Tuesday, for a new holdup just months after his release from prison, police said.
David Marc Ratcliff, 55, was caught after a brief chase in the Gulf Coast town of Belleair Beach following a robbery at a Wells Fargo branch in nearby Clearwater, authorities said.
Ratcliff was released from federal custody in June after serving most of a 25-year prison sentence for committing a string of bank robberies in the late 1990s, according to federal Bureau of Prisons records.
Those earlier 19 robberies were linked by Interstate 4, which bisects central Florida, giving him the “bandit” nickname. Ratcliff was convicted in six of those crimes but federal prosecutors say he was responsible for many others.
Clearwater police got a call about 10:44 a.m. Tuesday, about a robbery at the Wells Fargo branch. A witness saw the suspect get into a red Dodge Magnum and drive away.
