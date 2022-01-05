WORLD
Five countries join Security Council
UNITED NATIONS — The UN Security Council got five new members Tuesday, as Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates formally took up the posts they won in an election in June.
Ambassadors made brief remarks, installed their countries’ flags alongside those of other members outside the council chambers, and posed for a group photo — wearing face masks and standing apart, in an acknowledgment of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The flag ceremony is a tradition that Kazakhstan started when on the council in 2018.
The 15-member council is the UN’s most powerful body. China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are permanent members, with veto power.
NATION
Man found dead in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii — The body of a 75-year-old man was found after he apparently fell from a closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park late Sunday night on Hawaii’s Big Island, authorities said.
The National Park Service says family members reported the Hilo man missing from in the park early Monday.
Rangers and firefighters searched for him in the dark and then found his body 100 feet below the crater rim of a viewing area of Kilauea volcano.
A helicopter was needed to help retrieve his body. The park service says an investigation is underway.
People have been visiting the park at night to get a glimpse of a glowing lava lake from an eruption of the volcano.
