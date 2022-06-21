Little Fletcher Pack woke up, Monday morning and asked: “Is today vaccine day?”
For the three-year-old from Lexington, South Carolina, the answer was yes.
The nation’s infants, toddlers and preschoolers are finally getting their chance at COVID-19 vaccination as the US rolls out shots for tots, this week. Shipments arrived in some locations, over the weekend and some spots, including a Walgreens in South Carolina and another in New York City, opened up appointments, for Monday.
Fletcher’s mother said that once her son is fully vaccinated, he can finally go bowling and visit the nearby children’s museum.
“He’s never really played with another kid inside before,” McKenzie Pack said. “This will be a really big change for our family.”
She began seeking an appointment, last week, as US regulators took steps to OK the vaccines for kids six months to five years old.
