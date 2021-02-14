Millie Hughes-Fulford, NASA’s first female payload specialist, who conducted biomedical experiments on the physical toll of spaceflight on humans on board the space shuttle Columbia in 1991, died Feb. 2 at her home in Mill Valley, California. She was 75.
The cause was cancer, her daughter, Tori Herzog, said. Hughes-Fulford had received a diagnosis of lymphoma in 2014, and cancer had recently been found in her esophagus.
Hughes-Fulford had aspired to fly to outer space since childhood. She achieved her goal on the Columbia in June 1991, eight years after Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, flew on the Challenger.
The experiments Hughes-Fulford conducted on the shuttle were only the start of her yearslong examination into the effects of weightlessness on the body’s immune system and bone mass.
In addition to her work over nine days aboard the Columbia, which carried the Spacelab laboratory, she oversaw experiments on five shuttle flights (four to the Russian Space Station Mir and one to the International Space Station) and on a Russian Soyuz and two SpaceX missions (all to the international station).
Fifteen of the 29 Apollo astronauts had infections in space or soon after they returned. In her experiments, Hughes-Fulford examined how microgravity, or weightlessness, caused the suppression of T cells, the white blood cells that lead the immunological fight against disease.
At the San Francisco VA Medical Center, where she worked for 47 years, she led a team of researchers that discovered that when there is no gravity, certain genes that activate T cells are greatly inhibited or do not switch on at all.
“There is a specific pathway that is not working in the absence of gravity,” Hughes-Fulford was quoted as saying in Science Daily in 2005. “You’re short-circuiting a whole lot of the immune response — namely, the ability to proliferate T cells — which shouldn’t be a surprise because life evolved in Earth’s gravity field.”
Her research carried the hope of helping to create treatments to decrease the immunosuppression of T cells, especially among older people.
“Millie was joyous about science,” Carl Grunfeld, associate chief of staff for research and development at the San Francisco VA Medical Center, said in an interview. “At one point during her illness, she proposed a different way to modify her chemotherapy and got a wonderful remission. When she told me about that, it was with the same joy about science as she had in the laboratory.”
Hughes-Fulford became a pilot and remained a science fiction fan, with strong devotion to the “Star Trek” television series and the “Star Wars” films, , her daughter said.
