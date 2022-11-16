NASA Moon Rocket

NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. NASA's 21st-century moon-exploration program, named Artemis after Apollo's mythological twin sister. NASA is targeting an early Wednesday morning launch attempt. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 John Raoux

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA remained on track for Wednesday’s planned liftoff of its new moon rocket, after determining that hurricane damage provided little extra risk to the test flight.

Hurricane Nicole’s high winds caused a 10-foot section of caulking to peel away near the crew capsule at the top of the rocket, last Thursday. The material tore away in small pieces, rather than one big strip, said mission manager Mike Sarafin.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

How many rockets has Musk launched...while this one is plagued with problems...Lets see another "postponement" from NASA. Spacex Rocks !!! NASA...not so much.

