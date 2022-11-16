CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA remained on track for Wednesday’s planned liftoff of its new moon rocket, after determining that hurricane damage provided little extra risk to the test flight.
Hurricane Nicole’s high winds caused a 10-foot section of caulking to peel away near the crew capsule at the top of the rocket, last Thursday. The material tore away in small pieces, rather than one big strip, said mission manager Mike Sarafin.
