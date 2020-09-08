ROCHESTER, NY (AP) — Naked except for “spit hoods” in a reference to the killing of Daniel Prude, several protesters sat outside Rochester’s police headquarters Monday morning to push for police accountability, local news outlets reported.
Photos and video showed roughly a half-dozen demonstrators, naked or in minimal clothes and some with “Black Lives Matter” written on their backs, sitting silently with their hands behind them, on a rain-slicked street outside the city Public Safety Building. The Democrat & Chronicle reported that after a time, the demonstrators were given blankets and left in cars.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump tweeted that Rochester was among cities that had “bad nights,” while Mayor Lovely Warren commended activist leaders, police and community elders on a night of calm protest Sunday.
(1) comment
Seems all the cities dealing with riots..are cities run by Democrats...weak mayors and governors..all Democrats. Do you want someone this weak running your city or state or country ...?? The Democrats have proven themselves to be weak, heartless, and corrupt...with no concern for the taxpayer...Remember that Nov 3rd
